EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

CADCHF is trading at 0.7439; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7425 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7335. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be the formation of a Head & Shoulders reversal pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7485. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7575. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 0.7420.