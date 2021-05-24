EUR/CHF Daily Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0920; (P) 1.0949; (R1) 1.0965;. Deeper fall could be seen in EUR/CHF through 1.0925. But as long as 1.0915 cluster support (38.2% retracement 1.0505 to 1.1149 at 1.0903) holds, we’d still treat the price actions from 1.1149 as correction. Break of 1.1026 resistance would argue that larger up trend is resuming. However, sustained break of 1.0903/15 will suggest bearish reversal, or at least bring deeper fall to next cluster support zone at 1.0737 support zone (61.8% retracement at 1.0751).www.actionforex.com