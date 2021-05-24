Latest Infrastructure Upgrades on Hoboken Projects

For $480,000, you’d be hard-pressed to find a decent studio in Manhattan, but just on the other side of the Hudson River, you can get a stylish and modern two-bedroom starting at this price. In the up-and-coming Heights section of Jersey City, 43 Thorne is a new condo with six 800-square-foot units, all of which feature lovely bay windows, sleek kitchens, and access to a shared outdoor space and chic lounge (to name a few selling points). Plus, the location puts you in the heart of this charming neighborhood that’s becoming more and more sought after for its skyline views, abundance of parks, and great selection of restaurants.