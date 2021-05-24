newsbreak-logo
Latest Infrastructure Upgrades on Hoboken Projects

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoboken Quality of Life Upgrades: Northwest Resiliency Park, Sewer Upgrades, Rebuild By Design, PSE&G Substation Project And More. The City of Hoboken is continuing with a number of quality of life projects this week. Below are construction updates on the 5-acre Northwest Resiliency Park, flood infrastructure upgrades in Northwest Hoboken, $230 million Rebuild by Design project to protect from storm surge, Elysian Park Dog Run renovation, lawn maintenance in City parks, Citi Bike station installations, and PSE&G substation project. Schedules may change pending weather conditions.

hudsontv.com
Hoboken, NJ
Government
City
Hoboken, NJ
#Construction Project#Construction Workers#Traffic Management#Housing Projects#Road Construction#Project Development#Hoboken Quality Of Life#Pse G Substation Project#Lawn Maintenance
