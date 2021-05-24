newsbreak-logo
A possible light at the end of the tunnel for GPU shortages thanks to Ethereum

GamingOnLinux
Cover picture for the articleThe important bit for us though? The computing power needed in Proof-of-Stake for users is quite low, so there's no need to buy up big lots of GPUs. So perhaps by the end of this year, we might finally start to see the reduced demand on GPUs for mining thanks to steps being made like this. I think we can all agree it's needed.

#Gpu#Computing Power#Software Development#Linux Development#Gog#Humble Store#Gpus#Desktop Gaming#Ubuntu#Hardware Diversity#Called Machine Learning#Actual Rising Cost#Demand#Proof Of Stake#Process#Mining Gains#Physics#Popular Articles#Mandrake
