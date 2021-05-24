newsbreak-logo
West Falls Church, VA

Family of 3 Displaced Following West Falls Church Fire

By Matt Delaney
Falls Church News-Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire that started outside and mainly damaged the exterior of a West Falls Church house has left a family of three displaced, according to authorities. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said that its units, along with Arlington County Fire Department’s, responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning of a house fire in the 7000 block of Ted Drive in West Falls Church.

