U.S. Warns Against Japan Travel, Sowing New Doubt About Olympics

By David Wainer
Bloomberg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. said Americans should avoid traveling to Japan, with the country under a state of emergency over a widening Covid-19 outbreak that has sown doubts about Tokyo’s plans to host the Olympics in less than two months. The U.S. State Department raised its travel advisory to level four on...

Public HealthScience Now

Only 1% of Japan is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Is it ready for the Olympics?

Science’s COVID-19 reporting is supported by the Heising-Simons Foundation. Two months before the scheduled start of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, COVID-19 cases are rising steeply in Japan while immunization is moving at a glacial pace. Only 1% of the population is fully vaccinated, a much lower fraction than in the United States, Europe, India, and China. That has led some to ask whether the Olympics should proceed, and others to urge an overhaul of the cumbersome immunization campaign and a rethink of Japan’s regulatory approach—which so far has authorized only one vaccine, produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

India Covid-19 deaths cross 300,000 as Japan ramps up vaccinations

India's Covid-19 death toll topped 300,000 on Monday as it tried to contain its huge outbreak, while Japan opened its first mass vaccination centres just two months before the start of the Olympics. Another Asian country that has faced criticism over a slow inoculation rate is Japan, where the first mass vaccination centres opened on Monday.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

United States warns American to avoid Japan till spread of Covid eases

The U.S. government warned Americans not to travel to Japan on Monday due to the ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases. At the same time, Japan has declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and two other regions through the end of May. Since the start of the pandemic there have...
Public Healthfortwaynesnbc.com

The Latest: Japan extends Tokyo state of emergency

TOKYO — Japan extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas through May 31. Japan is showing social and political strains as the coronavirus spreads ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which start in 11 weeks. Tokyo logged 907 new cases of coronavirus infections, up sharply from 635 when...
Chinatucsonpost.com

China frets about 'arms race' with Japan

Beijing [China], May 22 (ANI): Beijing has expressed concern over Tokyo's plan to increase military spending to counter China, and has accused its neighbouring country of stoking military tensions in the region. Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi in an interview with Nikkei Asia on Wednesday said the country could take...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Forbes

U.S. And Japan Talk To Each Other But Mostly To Beijing

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington not too long ago. He is the first national leader to have an oval office meeting with this president. Beyond the usual diplomatic niceties, two clear messages emerged: First and foremost is a definite statement to Beijing that the United States has formidable allies and further has no intention of retreating from the Indo-Pacific region, economically or diplomatically for that matter. Second and only slightly less significant is the timing of this meeting. That Biden’s first talk was with an Asian leader says that the United States is indeed pivoting to Asia, something of which President Obama only spoke and President Trump muddled. For his part, Prime Minister Suga pledged support to the American effort, because he is a good ally but mostly because it suits Japan’s needs and his government’s own agenda.
HealthWired UK

India’s vaccine crisis is a warning to the world

A second wave of Covid-19 is tearing through India. The country’s overwhelmed health system is teetering on the edge of collapse: shortages of hospital beds and oxygen have contributed to a situation where confirmed deaths stand at more than 200,000 while the real death toll is likely to be much higher.
Public HealthLaredo Morning Times

Japanese doctors call for Olympics cancellation as Tokyo struggles to contain covid

A major Japanese physicians' group has joined the chorus of voices calling on Tokyo and the International Olympic Committee to cancel the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Games. The appeal, made in a letter to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that was released this week, comes amid concerns that the health-care system in Asia's second-largest economy cannot accommodate both the potential medical needs of thousands of international athletes, coaches and media while fighting yet another spike in coronavirus infections.
Travelinvesting.com

Olympics-Japan sees no Games impact from U.S. travel advice

TOKYO (Reuters) -Top Japanese officials said on Tuesday they did not expect a U.S. advisory against travel to Japan due to coronavirus concerns to affect the Tokyo Olympics - less than two months away - and that U.S. support for the Games was unchanged. The U.S. State Department's "Do Not...
TravelCharlotteObserver.com

U.S. issues travel advisory for Japan, 2 months ahead of Olympics

Just two months ahead of the Olympic Games, set to kick off in Japan on July 23, the U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory warning Americans away from the country as coronavirus cases escalate. The State Department issued its highest possible caution, “Level 4: Do Not Travel,” based...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Japan Opens Mass Vaccination Centres Ahead Of Olympics

Japan opened its first mass vaccination centres on Monday in a bid to speed up a cautious Covid-19 inoculation programme with just two months until the virus-postponed Tokyo Olympics. The two military-run centres in Tokyo and Osaka will administer thousands of shots daily, initially to elderly residents of the cities,...
Travelthestkittsnevisobserver.com

PR Opens-Up, Brazil Death Toll, Japan Travel Warning, Wuhan Virus Theory

As of May 24, 2021, Puerto Rico is no longer requiring a negative COVID-19 PCR molecular test result for passengers arriving on domestic (US) flights if they are fully vaccinated (two weeks after the final injection). Flyers arriving on international flights and non-vaccinated travelers will still be required to submit...