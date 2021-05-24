New Balance 57/40: Asian sizing tips and styling notes
The New Balance 57/40 is a modern take on the 574 silhouette. This is your go-to guide for sizing and styling the sneaker. The New Balance 57/40 might be one of the more underrated sneakers this year. This hybrid sneaker draws from the heritage of the 574 and marries that with the preferences of modern sneakerheads. Its chunky design and bold colors make these far from the usual New Balance sneaker, which is usually minimal and understated. But we’ve got you covered with our guide which includes tips on sizing the New Balance 57/40 and notes for styling them.straatosphere.com