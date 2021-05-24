newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Ana Navarro and Joe Kennedy Battle Over Whether Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Too Much Media ‘Oxygen’: ‘How Do You Not Talk About’ Her?

By Josh Feldman
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN commentators Ana Navarro and Joe Kennedy got into it on Monday over whether the media is giving Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) too much attention and oxygen. Greene recently made an on-its-face ridiculous comparison between mask mandates and Nazi Germany. Greene doubled down, while a smattering of Republican colleagues have called her out.

