Ana Navarro and Joe Kennedy Battle Over Whether Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Too Much Media ‘Oxygen’: ‘How Do You Not Talk About’ Her?
CNN commentators Ana Navarro and Joe Kennedy got into it on Monday over whether the media is giving Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) too much attention and oxygen. Greene recently made an on-its-face ridiculous comparison between mask mandates and Nazi Germany. Greene doubled down, while a smattering of Republican colleagues have called her out.www.mediaite.com