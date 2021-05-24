Walker County Sheriff's Office gets pay raise as county eyes property tax increase

Wayne County Sheriff Larry Pierce is working to reduce relapse into criminal behavior by addressing housing options in Goldsboro, NC through work with Hope Restorations, Inc. On Monday, May 17, 2021, the Goldsboro City Council voted to transfer the deed at 807 Nile Street in Goldsboro to Hope Restorations. The Wayne County Board of Commissioners previously voted in support of this initiative, which is the first step towards a housing collaboration that gives residents an opportunity for a better life. These opportunities lead to a better neighborhood and better community as a whole.