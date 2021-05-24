newsbreak-logo
Walker County Sheriff's Office gets pay raise as county eyes property tax increase

By Joseph Brown
CNHI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walker County Sheriff’s Office is about to get competitive - with wages. After several years of championing for a comparable pay scale to the Huntsville Police Department, and other surrounding law offices, the Sheriff’s Office will have its way. Walker County commissioners approved the new salary structure on Monday that will increase salaries at the sheriff’s office by a combined $796,858 annually.

