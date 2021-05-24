Three Charged in Last Week’s Shooting in Mound City

MOUND CITY, IL — Three Mound City men have been charged in connection with a shooting last week in Mound City. According to Illinois State Police, the Pulaski County State’s Attorney’s office Thursday charged 24-year-old Kendall L.D. Mcelmurry with Aggravated Battery of a Peace Officer – a Class 2 Felony, Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer –a Class 4 Felony, Obstructing Justice – a Class 4 Felony and Resisting a Peace Officer- a Class A Misdemeanor. Twenty-six-year-old Demarko K. Ransom has been charged with Obstructing Justice in Furtherance of Gang Activity – a Class 3 felony, Obstructing Justice – a Class 4 felony, Obstructing a Peace Officer – a Class A misdemeanor and Resisting a Peace Officer – a Class A misdemeanor. Twenty-one-year-old Andre L. Mcelmurry has been charged with Aggravated Battery of a Peace Officer- a Class 2 felony and Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer – a Class 4 felony.