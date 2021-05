CLAY CITY, IL — A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Clay City resulted in the death of a Fairfield teenager. According to the Illinois State Police, 18-year-old Alexis Sargent was northbound on South Main Street at U.S. 50 in Clay City when she failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by 53-year-old William Goluba, of Olney.