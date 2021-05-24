‘Road Rage’ Incident Sunday in Ina Leads to Police Chase, Ends with Arrest in Salem

INA/SALEM, IL — A 58-year-old Salem man was arrested Sunday night following a police pursuit that started in response to a “road rage” report near Ina and ended on Mills Cart Road in Salem. An Ina officer began the pursuit of a pick up truck that turned out to be stolen, where the driver, Earl Morlan, was attempting to ram other vehicles head-on. The pursuit continued onto northbound Route 37 with speeds reaching more than 100 miles per hour. Once the pursuit reached Marion County, a Marion County Sheriff’s squad car was apparently struck by the truck that Marion County officials believe Morlan had taken and never returned during a Saturday test drive from Kinmundy. Spike strips were deployed and one tire on the truck began to lose air. Deputies and officers continued the pursuit onto westbound U.S. Highway 50, before the tire was finally lost and the truck stopped near Landers Collision Center on Mills Cart Road.