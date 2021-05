MT. VERNON – An Alabama man was involved in a semi crash in Jefferson County Monday afternoon. According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened at 5 p.m. when 55-year-old Tony R. Johnson of Mobile, Alabama was driving his semi with trailer west on the I-64 overpass above I-57 in Dodds Township when he lost control and struck the guardrail on the right side. The semi overturned onto its side and spilled lumber onto the I-64 overpass and onto the I-57 roadway below. Johnson was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.