Illinois State

Sunday Afternoon Crash on I-64 in Wayne County Injures Missouri Woman

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAYNE COUNTY, IL — A Missouri woman was hurt in a one-vehicle crash in Wayne County Sunday afternoon. According to Illinois State Police, 21-year-old Rachel G. Paul of Richmond, MO was driving her SUV in the passing lane west on I-64 at milepost 108 when she went off the roadway and struck a guardrail. After striking the guardrail, her SUV traveled down an embankment before coming to final rest in the wooded area of the median.

