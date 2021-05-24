newsbreak-logo
RÓISÍN O RELEASES ‘2023’ – SECOND SINGLE FROM EP

By Essex Mag
essexmagazine.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrish singer songwriter Róisín O has released the new single ‘2023’, the second track taken from her upcoming EP due later this year. ‘2023’ follows on from the hugely successful January release of ‘Heart + Bones’, which bought Róisín O much fanfare (“Stunning” – Hot Press), and a coveted spot on BBC1 as part of its flagship Six Nations Rugby coverage.

