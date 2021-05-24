RÓISÍN O RELEASES ‘2023’ – SECOND SINGLE FROM EP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville-based artist/producer Dom Colizzi drops his "Demons. "Where did all these demons come from?" asks Dom Colizzi on his latest single, "Demons." But if you know the talented singer, songwriter and producer's backstory, that question is painfully obvious. Dom grew up in Maine, and because of a severe lisp and stutter, he was often bullied throughout high school. At age 19, after dealing with severe depression, Colizzi underwent surgery, where doctors cut the cord under his tongue to correct the speech impediments. It was during his recovery from surgery that he moved to Los Angeles, where he found his singing voice and songwriting abilities. Dom has since been a spokesperson for the anti-bullying cause, traveling with the "Somebody's Hero" tour, enlightening and inspiring his audiences with his story of overcoming those "Demons." The single that showcases Colizzi's clear tenor voice, writing chops and production skills drops on Friday, May 14th, 2021.