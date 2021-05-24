How to get your community involved in wildlife pursuits this summer

With summer just around the corner, organizing our summer gear — from gardening supplies to sports equipment and grilling accessories — is top of mind. According to professional organizer Kristen Ziegler, now is the time to clean spaces like garages and garden sheds that can be a catchall for clutter. “Decluttering can give you a sense of control after a year where we haven’t had any because of the pandemic,” says Ziegler, whose firm, Minima, has been voted favorite home organizer in our annual Readers’ Favorites survey for the last eight years. R•Home asked Ziegler to share some tips on getting started.