newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks with Yahoo Finance [Transcript]

By Brian Cheung
msn.com
 4 days ago

- AKIKO FUJITA: President Bullard, it's good to talk to you today. When you look back at the more recent economic data, it really did feel like the CPI number that came out a few weeks ago kind of spooked the market. We've also seen what was really a disappointing jobs number back in April. Walk me through how you're interpreting the data right now as you connect the dots?

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Friedman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Yahoo Finance#Headline Inflation#Transcript#St Louis Fed#The Federal Reserve Bank#The U S Treasury#The San Francisco Fed#Congress#St Louis Fed#President Bullard#Fed Policy#Monetary Policy#Volatile Exchange Rates#Inflation Expectations#Cpi#Hey Jim#Negative Interest Rates#Central Banks#Inflation Risks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessMySanAntonio

Half a trillion dollars is sitting at the fed earning nothing

There's so much spare cash sloshing around U.S. funding markets that investors are choosing to park almost half a trillion dollars at the central bank -- earning absolutely nothing. Usage of the Federal Reserve's reverse repo facility -- a mechanism that's part of the central bank's arsenal for helping to...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Is This The Best Gold ETFs To Hedge Against Inflation As The Fed Runs The Printing Press Hot?

On March 23rd Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said Sunday night on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that “there is an infinite amount of cash in the Federal Reserve. We will do whatever we need to do to make sure there’s enough cash in the banking system.” Approximately 12 hours later, the Fed aggressively started a policy of “quantitative easing” or in colloquial terms printing money. The goal of the Federal Reserve action was to clarify they will print as much money as necessary to bail out the economy and inflate asset prices. In the past year, the Federal Reserve has increased the money supply by over 25%.
BusinessBenzinga

Is the Market Fearful Of Coming Inflation?

The latest CPI numbers were released on May 12, showing a 0.8% increase in prices from the previous month. This number was well above the 0.2% that was expected, and it triggered a quick 2.5% loss in the S&P 500 and an even greater loss in the Nasdaq. Is the market terrified at the prospect of coming inflation? I believe the answer to that question is complicated.
Business94.1 Duke FM

Fed’s Kaplan: U.S. labor market tighter than it appears

(Reuters) -Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Thursday appeared to add a new pillar to the case he is building for reducing the U.S. central bank’s support for the economy, saying that the labor market is already tighter than many appreciate. The factors crimping labor market supply...
Congress & Courtsdtnpf.com

Fed Says Taper Talk Coming

Here's a quick monitor of Washington farm and trade policy issues from DTN's well-placed observer. Senate Agriculture Committee Republicans Want USDA Analysis On Tax Plan. Republican members of the Senate Agriculture Committee are calling on USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack to make public a detailed explanation and any supporting economic analyses that clarifies how the Biden administration's proposed tax increases will affect farm estates.
EconomyGV Wire

What if the Fed Can’t Raise Interest Rates? Why Near-Zero Is the New Normal.

When it comes to Federal Reserve policy, investors are focused on the wrong question. Investors continue to agonize over when the Fed will trim its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases, says Joe LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at Natixis, with anxiety rising after minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s April meeting showed some policy makers think taper discussions should begin in “upcoming meetings.”
Politicsgizadeathstar.com

THE FED WAKES UP, GOES “WOKE”

This article is, in a way, almost too good to be true, and it's symptomatic of what's been going wrong for quite some time, ever since, let's say, the founding of the Federal Reserve in the middle of the night during a pending Congressional shut-down with barely a quorum in sight. It was perhaps the first "Pelosi Moment" in American history, when we "have to vote and pass it to find out what's in it." But this article, shared by N.S., is a real corker, not only for what it's reporting, but how it's reporting it.
Businessseeitmarket.com

Got Bonds? Federal Reserve Taper Is Coming

The solid economic recovery and easing of COVID restrictions lead me to believe a tapering of QE may not be far off. Further supporting my opinion, inflation has fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and employment is improving rapidly. On top of that are whispers from within the Federal Reserve (also...
Businessrock947.com

Fed’s Quarles signals open to talks on bond program

(Reuters) – A top Federal Reserve official signaled Wednesday he was ready to open talks on when to begin reducing some of the central bank’s emergency support for the economy, even if only to clarify the Fed’s plans for doing so as the economy roars ahead and prices rise. “I...
Businessbitcoin.com

Federal Reserve Bank President Says Most Cryptocurrencies Are Worthless

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, James Bullard, says that most cryptocurrencies are “worthless.” He noted that if “cryptocurrency can facilitate transactions that are difficult to make in conventional currencies, then they will have a purpose and might circulate alongside the nation-backed currencies.”. Fed’s Bullard Says...
Public Healthbitcoinmagazine.com

Covid-19 Added To The Fed’s Pumping Of The Bitcoin Price

Well before COVID-19 first made landfall on American soil, the United States’ national debt stood at some $22 trillion, and the U.S. Federal Reserve had pivoted from an interest rate hiking cycle to an interest rate cutting cycle, despite a strong U.S. economy running close to full employment. The central bank’s unprecedented response in the wake of the Great Recession, which introduced unfathomable amounts of leverage into the financial system, led directly to a vicious cycle in which banking policy had to be left in a perpetually accommodative state in order to avoid widespread credit defaults and asset price crashes. As a result of this over-leveraged environment, the Fed had few traditional policy options at its disposal to tackle the economic ruin left behind by the pandemic. The preferred policy method of the U.S. central bank that subsequently materialized during the pandemic was to simply flood the financial system with money, and the debt-to-GDP ratio in the U.S. soon ballooned to a record 129% in 2020. Now, more than a year after the first COVID-19 case was discovered in the United States, it is hard to imagine a better macroeconomic environment for Bitcoin than the one in which we find ourselves currently living through. The policies enacted by the federal government in response to the virus’ negative economic impact have proven to be a boon to the price of bitcoin, and will continue to push the digital currency to unconscionable levels in the coming months and years. When one looks at the data, the supposition can be made that COVID-19 has proven to be the best thing to happen to Bitcoin.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Quarles sketches out potential components of crypto review

May 26 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official on Wednesday laid out some of the major questions U.S. financial regulators will need to tackle as they figure out how to best monitor the rapidly changing cryptocurrency landscape. Cryptocurrencies are capable of “potentially much broader use” now, thanks in part...
Retailcoingeek.com

Fed’s Lael Brainard: CBDC may provide important foundation for US retail payments

Lael Brainard, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, recently spoke about the Federal Reserve’s approach and thoughts on the blockchain and digital asset industries—in particular, central bank digital currencies (CBDC). In a presentation at Consensus 2021, titled “Private Money and Central Bank Money as Payments Go Digital:...
BusinessForexTV.com

Yen Falls On Fed Inflation Comments

The Japanese yen slipped against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, as sentiment improved following further assurances from Fed officials that a spike in inflation is largely due to transitory factors. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said that the recent increase in inflation did not seem to...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Are Flat as Fed Calms Inflation Concerns

U.S. Treasury yields are flat on Wednesday, as Federal Reserve officials restated their dovish views on easy monetary policy and inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked 1.3 basis points higher to 1.577% by 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond were flat at 2.26%. Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Businessmvariety.com

Fed policymakers edge closer to opening debate around taper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) —Federal Reserve policymakers have begun to acknowledge they are closer to debating when to pull back some of their crisis support for the U.S. economy, even as they say it is still needed to bolster the recovery and employment. "We are talking about talking about tapering," San Francisco...