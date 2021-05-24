newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

DLRC acquires ESM Proof half and large cent collections from Harlan J. Berk, Ltd.

By Press Release
coinupdate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, has purchased one of the most impressive sets of Proof half cents and large cents ever put together. In a private transaction, Mike Printz of Harlan J. Berk, Ltd. (HJBLTD) and John Brush of DLRC pieced together the transfer of the nearly complete set of Proof half and large cents from the collector of the ESM Collection to the D.L. Hansen Collection. The collection, put together over many years, was the last piece of the ESM Collection that was to enter the marketplace. However, the private transaction put together by Brush and Printz allows the set to remain intact and to remain in the hands of a collector, DLRC’s partner, Dell Loy Hansen.

news.coinupdate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Business
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esm#Large Cent#Dlrc#Harlan J Berk Ltd#Norweb#Pcgs#The Hansen Collection#Copper Coinage#Sale#Numerous Coins#U S Coins#Rare#Press Release Courtesy#Proof Half Cents#Coin Update#Naftzger Collections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
Related
Lifestylecoinupdate.com

Bowers on collecting: The 1796 half cent, Liberty Cap, Small Head facing right

The 1796 half cent is one of America’s “trophy” rarities, a classic. For this coinage, two obverse dies were prepared. The first die lacked the pole to the cap of Liberty due to forgetfulness on the part of the die cutter, a true engraving error. This die developed a horizontal crack at an early stage, and relatively few were made. This is the most famous rarity in the half cent series. All known examples have a die crack bisecting the obverse. On the reverse is a four-berry wreath with HALF/CENT within the wreath, the fraction 1/200 at the bottom, and UNITED STATES OF AMERICA around the border. The edge of the coin is plain. Some pieces have reflective surfaces and have been cataloged as Proof in the past. It is sometimes fashionable to call early Prooflike coins “Proofs,” and in some instances, they might have been intended as presentation pieces in this regard. However, there is no documentation of any Proofs in any series being made by a special proofing process prior to the early 1820s. Even after the early 1820s, there are few records available until the late 1850s. (Should a coin be called a Proof because it looks like one, or should there be surrounding evidence or documentation or at least a long-standing tradition that it was made as a Proof? This point has not been completely resolved). Examples of the 1796, No Pole, change hands infrequently, and thus the market value is subject to differing opinions. About four are known in Mint State.
Lifestylecoinupdate.com

Bowers on collecting: The rare and popular 1804 large cent

In the series of large copper cents from 1793 to 1857, the 1804 is the second most famous rarity after the 1799. The 1804 large cent is part of the Draped Bust series from 1796 to 1807 designed by Chief Engraver Robert Scot after a model created by John Eckstein.
Marketscoinworld.com

Market Analysis: Mint State 62 and eye appeal

Coins graded Mint State 62 can show wide swings in eye appeal. Some are attractive, others less so. Professional Coin Grading Service has a straightforward definition for MS-62 coins: “No wear, with average or below average strike. Numerous marks or hairlines,” while Numismatic Guaranty Corp. writes, “Slightly weak or average strike with no trace of wear. More or larger abrasions than a 63.”
Economycoinworld.com

Research adds to mystique of 1776 Continental dollar

Recent research has drawn attention to the 1776-dated dollars collected as “Continental Currency.” This silver example graded VF-35 by NGC with a green CAC sticker sold for $1,140,000 at Heritage’s April “Partrick Platinum!” session. The 1776-dated Continental Currency dollar is lovingly collected alongside early American coins, but its origins are...
Marketscoinworld.com

Market Analysis: MS-70 1999 silver bullion coin brings $14,400

Back in 1999, fewer new issues were sent directly to grading services, and many are rare in “perfect” Mint State 70 grades, like the 1999 American Eagle silver bullion coin. Despite a mintage of 7,408,640 pieces, Professional Coin Grading Service has certified just 38 in Mint State 70 according to...
Economycoinworld.com

First Danish bank note sells in May 3 auction

An example of the first bank note in Danish history sold for 170,000 kroner, about $27,800, on May 3 at a sale conducted by the auction house Bruun Rasmussen in Copenhagen. The rare note, described by the cataloger as in Very Good condition, was estimated at 60,000 to 80,000 kroner.
Sciencefemalefirst.co.uk

400-year-old English coin found in the US

A team of archaeologists discovered a 400-year-old coin in the US state of Maryland as they searched for a 17th-century English settlement. A 400-year-old English coin has been found by archaeologists in the US state of Maryland. The researchers were trying to locate the original site of St. Mary's Fort,...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Mom & Me Boutique in Virginia Beach revamps with new owner

Ashley McAchran was already well-versed in the prom and bridal scene, so it seemed natural to focus her next business venture on another milestone stage of life. McAchran, owner of All the Rage, purchased the nearby Mom & Me Boutique on Laskin Road in The Shops at Hilltop in Virginia Beach. “We already help women with some of their most special life moments. Why not add babies to the mix,” she ...
Wallowa County, ORwallowa.com

Businesses largely quiet in vaccine proof vs. mask discussion

ENTERPRISE — Mask up, or show proof of vaccination. Those are the options Oregon businesses have to give their customers following the latest guidance given out last week. The state said on Tuesday, May 18, that businesses that are not going to mandate masks for customers will be required to see proof that an individual has been vaccinated to allow them to enter their business maskless. Unvaccinated customers would have to continue to wear masks. The other option, if businesses do not wish to check vaccination status, is they must continue to require masks of staff and customers indoors.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 408 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 8.8% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $63,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Pittsylvania County, VAchathamstartribune.com

Pittsylvania County resident makes statement flying China's flag

CALLANDS, Va. — Robert Reynolds grew up like so many in Pittsylvania County. Born in Chatham, Reynolds, now 63, went on to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces, bought land and learned a trade. He got married, had children and enjoyed a daily cup of coffee with friends at Pat's Place. These days, Reynolds wakes up, turns the lights on in his mechanic shop, and hoists the Chinese flag.
Economybaseballnewssource.com

Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 77,093 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,093 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $95,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Businessbioenergy-news.com

Biffa to acquire Viridor’s collections business, recycling assets

Biffa will acquire the collections business and certain recycling assets of Viridor Waste Management for £126 million (€145 million). The transaction marks another significant step forward in Biffa’s growth strategy as a leading enabler of the UK circular economy. On completion, the deal will see Biffa acquire Viridor’s network of...