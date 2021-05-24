DLRC acquires ESM Proof half and large cent collections from Harlan J. Berk, Ltd.
David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, has purchased one of the most impressive sets of Proof half cents and large cents ever put together. In a private transaction, Mike Printz of Harlan J. Berk, Ltd. (HJBLTD) and John Brush of DLRC pieced together the transfer of the nearly complete set of Proof half and large cents from the collector of the ESM Collection to the D.L. Hansen Collection. The collection, put together over many years, was the last piece of the ESM Collection that was to enter the marketplace. However, the private transaction put together by Brush and Printz allows the set to remain intact and to remain in the hands of a collector, DLRC’s partner, Dell Loy Hansen.news.coinupdate.com