DLRC acquires ESM Proof half and large cent collections from Harlan J. Berk, Ltd.

The 1796 half cent is one of America’s “trophy” rarities, a classic. For this coinage, two obverse dies were prepared. The first die lacked the pole to the cap of Liberty due to forgetfulness on the part of the die cutter, a true engraving error. This die developed a horizontal crack at an early stage, and relatively few were made. This is the most famous rarity in the half cent series. All known examples have a die crack bisecting the obverse. On the reverse is a four-berry wreath with HALF/CENT within the wreath, the fraction 1/200 at the bottom, and UNITED STATES OF AMERICA around the border. The edge of the coin is plain. Some pieces have reflective surfaces and have been cataloged as Proof in the past. It is sometimes fashionable to call early Prooflike coins “Proofs,” and in some instances, they might have been intended as presentation pieces in this regard. However, there is no documentation of any Proofs in any series being made by a special proofing process prior to the early 1820s. Even after the early 1820s, there are few records available until the late 1850s. (Should a coin be called a Proof because it looks like one, or should there be surrounding evidence or documentation or at least a long-standing tradition that it was made as a Proof? This point has not been completely resolved). Examples of the 1796, No Pole, change hands infrequently, and thus the market value is subject to differing opinions. About four are known in Mint State.