Perth Mint — Australia: Tribute to legendary Sydney Mint gold Sovereigns feature on new Piedfort gold Proof coins

By Michael Alexander
coinupdate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Perth Mint has released their 2021-dated sovereign which replicates a favourite reverse design with collectors of legacy Australian coinage. Inspired by Sovereigns made at the Sydney Mint between 1855 and 1866, this year’s annual Sovereign includes a reverse design that highlights the coveted gold coins minted during this time. The coin itself has quite a history connected with its production, unlike South Australia, which overcame a currency shortage by striking the Adelaide pound coin without British government approval, Victoria and NSW followed protocol and petitioned for a branch of the Royal Mint to be established in their colonies. As such, Australia’s first official branch of Great Britain’s Royal Mint was established in a part of Sydney Hospital in 1854. The branch began receiving gold from strikes in New South Wales in May 1855, and soon issued its first coins in June that same year. The “Sydney Mint” produced both Sovereigns and half Sovereigns with dies prepared in London and carrying designs created by James Wyon (obverse) and Leonard Charles Wyon (reverse). Though the reverse side featured a uniquely Australian design, with the words “Australia” and “Sydney Mint” featured boldly, the obverse side was similar to English coins with the plain, ribboned head of Queen Victoria noted as her first effigy. The reverse also featured the royal crown of St. Edward within a wreath of laurel, while the word “AUSTRALIA” was centred. Of particular interest was the notation of “SYDNEY MINT” placed above the design. In total, 502,000 Sovereign coins were minted that year with 21,000 half Sovereign coins having been produced. A change in the obverse was introduced in 1857 onto both denominations when a sprig of banksia, an Australian wildflower, was integrated into the hair ribbon seen on Queen Victoria.

news.coinupdate.com
