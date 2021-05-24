AN NCS ALBUM PREMIERE (AND A REVIEW): CROSS VAULT — “AS STRANGERS WE DEPART”

Blackened flames scorch the sky. The U.S. black metal scene has long been the Rodney Dangerfield of its adopted sub-genre; it gets virtually no respect from their European forbearers. It was frequently noted in interviews among various figures within the Scandinavian guard that America seemed a bit behind the curve and often imitating what was commonplace years earlier in Norway, whereas now it isn’t unheard of for some of the old guard to note that certain trailblazers out of the Pacific Northwest represented by such post-rock and atmospheric-tinged innovators such as Agalloch and Wolves In The Throne Room have veered a bit too far from the style’s primordial roots. But perhaps the states have found that long sought after sweet spot between originality and traditionalism that has allegedly eluded in a number of recent projects, one being the newly formed two-piece project Stormruler, which brings a fairly unique formula to the table on their debut LP “Under The Burning Eclipse.”