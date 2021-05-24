newsbreak-logo
Atlanta Police to conduct active shooter training at Georgia Aquarium tonight

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are set to conduct an Active Shooter Training drill at the Georgia Aquarium starting at 6 p.m.

Baker Street will be shut down between Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Luckie Street and lanes will be closed on Luckie Street between Baker Street and Ivan Allen Jr. Drive. Police said traffic will be congested in the area.

Police said there will be “an abundance of training-related activity in the area of the Georgia Aquarium.”

Atlanta Police have conducted similar trainings at Lenox Square in the past.

“This training is an extremely important part of the on-going training our officers participate in to remain prepared to respond to and address active shooter situations,” police said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
