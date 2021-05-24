newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Oswego, OR

Artists paint mural to honor Lake Oswego teen who died

By Clara Howell
Pamplin Media Group
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City Street Artist MenaceResa creates mural at Other Worlds Games & Comics. Artists spent the weekend painting a mural in honor of a Lake Oswego teen who took his own life last June. Community members watched the creation of the mural at Other Worlds Games & Comics, 6350...

pamplinmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Lake Oswego, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Painting#New York City#Street Artists#Menaceresa#S W Capitol Highway#Oswego Teen#Community Members#Classmates#Worlds#Committed Suicide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Paintings
Related
Lake Oswego, ORKATU.com

R. Bloom's of Lake Oswego: Phalaenopsis OrchidTips

It's the most popular orchid plant in the northwest. Richard Bloom, owner of R. Bloom’s of Lake Oswego, shared helpful tips about caring for phalaenopsis orchids. You'll find R. Bloom's at 267 A Avenue in Lake Oswego. For more information, visit the R. Bloom's website.
Lake Oswego, ORPamplin Media Group

Standing up against bullying

Artists will decorate mural in honor of Lake Oswego teen who committed suicide. A local game and comic store has decided to help memorialize a Lake Oswego teen who died in June 2020. Beginning Saturday, May 22, at 11 a.m., community members are invited to watch the creation of a...
Lake Oswego, ORlovelakeoswego.com

Coming Attractions This Summer in Lake Oswego

Last year at this time I posted an article speaking to the growing list of traditional summertime activities that had been cancelled due to Covid-19 and the Covid-approved versions of the ones that remained. Now 365 days later, I’m happy to announce that Lake Oswego continues to find ways to...
Oregon Statehistorynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Canby, ORKATU.com

Swimmer drowns in Molalla River near Canby Community Park

CANBY, Ore. — A person drowned in the Molalla River near Canby Community Park Saturday, according to Clackamas County authorities. Marine deputies say several people called and reported seeing the swimmer go underwater. Authorities pulled the victim from the water and immediately started life-saving efforts. Unfortunately, that person died at...
Lake Oswego, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

23-year-old running for seat on Lake Oswego School Board

Jini Stupak, a 2015 Lakeridge graduate, is running for position 4 of the LOSD school boardTwenty-three-year-old Jini Stupak is trying her hand at a school board race in the district she grew up in. She said hindsight is 20/20 and after reflecting on her own education in Lake Oswego, she knows she has a fresh new perspective to bring as a younger member of the community. "For me, my initial response — I was scared of being ridiculed for not knowing (everything) because I am so young. I'm not saying here that I'm going to solve every problem,...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Estacada News

Do Good! Buy Local Beer... and Cider... and Spirits!

Mt. Hood Tap Trail - Mt. Hood Territory - Do Good! Buy Local Beer... and Cider... and Spirits! When we say local, we mean right here in beautiful Clackamas County. Your community and small businesses need you more than ever during these challenging times. One of the best ways you can help local breweries, cideries and distilleries is with your patronage. The Mt. Hood Territory Tap Trail makes doing good easy, and is good for you, too! The free mobile pass will get you discounts and specials at 15 local craft drink spots, including to-go and outdoor options. A...
Lake Oswego, ORPamplin Media Group

How does a school district acknowledge stolen land?

Lake Oswego School District ponders just that as committee creates recommendations. Lake Oswego School District sits on Indigenous land that was stolen over 150 years ago. There's no easy way to say it. There's also no easy way to bring that fact to the forefront of collective thought in the community — not without explicit effort.
Lake Oswego, ORPamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego prepares for 'Turtle Talk'

A portion of artwork sold at the Lakewood Center for the Arts event will go toward helping turtles. Lake Oswego residents have the opportunity to learn about native turtles at the Lakewood Center for the Arts this month. On World Turtle Day, Sunday, May 23, people can enjoy artwork related...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

North Clackamas Christian School choir gets statewide honor

Oregon City students earn only top marks by small program from Oregon Music Education Association.North Clackamas Christian School, located in Oregon City, was the only small school and one of only four schools in the state this month to receive a score of outstanding during the Oregon Music Education Association's large choir ensemble contest. NCCS is a small (1A) school, and other programs receiving outstanding marks were Wilson (6A), West Linn (6A) and South Albany (5A). Rebecca Steele, NCCS choral director, said her students have overcome great obstacles and stood bravely in the face of a pandemic with difficult circumstances....
Lake Oswego, ORPamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego Lions Club invites folks to in-person fundraiser

Spring yard sale proceeds will benefit the club and the communities it serves. Spring has sprung for the Lake Oswego Lions Club. The nonprofit organization is organizing a spring yard sale Saturday, May 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6414 S.W. Dawn St., Lake Oswego. In addition to...
Lake Oswego, ORPamplin Media Group

Breakside Brewery coming to Lake Oswego

Restaurant opening date tentatively planned no later than July 1 on corner of A Avenue, 1st Street. Scott Lawrence remembers going on a date with his wife a few months after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out locally about a year ago. Multnomah County dining was largely closed, so he took his wife to Domaine Serene in Lake Oswego and saw how busy the Windward development and downtown area was. They went back two nights later.
Lake Oswego, ORPamplin Media Group

LO Parks: What's on the calendar?

Looking for some new activities? Check out the latest offerings from Lake Oswego Parks and Recreation. Kindercamp: Creature Mania-Take a stroll through the forest as we learn about the animals, invent habitats, make hedgehogs and bird feeders. Ages 4-6, 9:15 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, June 28-July 2, George Rogers Park, $160.
Lake Oswego, ORPamplin Media Group

The Springs at Lake Oswego welcomes new executive director

Howard Jacobs has more than 20 years of experience with The Springs Living, most recently in the Seattle area. A new face was recently welcomed to the family at The Springs at Lake Oswego. Howard Jacobs, who has more than 20 years of experience with The Springs Living, was hired...
Lake Oswego, ORPamplin Media Group

Memory kits available at Lake Oswego Public Library

Kits help engage people experiencing memory loss with different activities, resources. The Lake Oswego Public Library and the Adult Community Center partnered to create an engaging way to stimulate positive interactions for people experiencing memory loss. The two entities created Memory Minder Kits that can be checked out at the...
Lake Oswego, ORPamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego announces summer events

Large events still on hold, but plenty of activities will be offered for warmer months. With another summer approaching and the COVID-19 pandemic still very much alive, many Lake Oswegans likely wondered whether they were in for a repeat of 2020: stuck inside with almost nothing to do. Thankfully, the...
Lake Oswego, ORhauteresidence.com

LUXE Christie’s International Real Estate Presents Modern Luxe Lakefront Living In Lake Oswego

LUXE Christie’s International Real Estate presents. This lakefront home is truly a “Modern Metamorphosis.” Clean, contemporary style seamlessly blends with sensible design, offering spaces to accommodate everyone and capture all that lake life has to offer. From family nights to elegant soirees and everything in between, this 5,083-sq. ft. home defines approachable luxury. Nestled in a quiet, desirable neighborhood in Lake Oswego, Oregon, this prominent home resides at the end of a private drive, situated on the serene Main Lake waterfront. Commanding views of the lake and its ever-changing flurry of activity serve as your personal piece of modern art.