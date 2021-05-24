Eastern White Pine Manufacturers Unite

Perched high atop the Colony, Park City's premier ski-in ski-out, gated neighborhood, and nestled amongst the pines and aspens, this quintessential mountain home offers ultimate privacy, unparalleled ski access and inimitable views. This home sits on 4.6 private acres and offers a tranquil escape for friends and families to gather and enjoy the mountain lifestyle in a one-of-a kind setting. This desirable open floor plan features a great room with spectacular down mountain views, an impressive stone fireplace and vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, along with a gourmet kitchen perfect for entertaining. The main level master suite is complete with a fireplace, his and her closets, an oversized jacuzzi tub and steam shower to soak away the turns and trails from the day. 5 additional bedrooms, all en suite, thoughtfully located throughout the home offer privacy and comfort for all members of the family and guests. Additionally, there is a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom guest house on the property, with its own private hot tub, fireplace, full kitchen, dining and living area, and ADA access. Buyer has the opportunity to dream up and build an additional free standing guest house on the property. This is a must-see mountain home!