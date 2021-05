If you’ve been editing for a while, you probably know what terms like Exposure, White Balance, Contrast and more are. But what about some of those more “advanced” terms?. Camera profiles are relatively new to software programs. These let you edit the overall “style” of your image. Depending on your camera and the software you use, you might see some that are specific to your software, but also some that are specific to your camera. These are similar to presets, but they offer you a bit more control.