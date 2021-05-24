newsbreak-logo
Delaware State

Police: 3 Children Injured in Hit-And-Run Crash

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — Three children were injured in a hit-and-run crash that involved a stolen car fleeing police on Sunday afternoon, Delaware State Police said. The crash happened when a stolen Toyota Corolla ran a red light at the intersection of South DuPont Boulevard and Cypress Hall Boulevard in Milford and hit a GMC Envoy, police said. The SUV drove off the road and hit a utility pole. The Corolla continued for a short distance, then stopped and four people got out and ran away.

