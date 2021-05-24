Big Amazon sale has Belkin surge protectors starting at just $12

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleHop on over to Amazon’s site right now and you’ll find that the nation’s top retailer is running a slew of deals on the hottest Belkin surge protectors around. There are a few HDMI cables and adapters on sale as well, but all the best bargains are on power strips, which are obviously essential accessories for every single person out there. Do you really want to trust your giant TV and all your other precious devices to that ratty old power strip you’ve been using? Of course not, and right now is the perfect opportunity to ensure that nothing ever happens that might fry your gear.

