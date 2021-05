As the football team takes the field for spring practice, they are doing so without Coach Ron Gartrell. Stephenson opened in 1996 and Gartrell has been the schools only head football coach. Gartrell is retiring after 33 seasons as a head coach in Dekalb at Stephenson and Shamrock high schools. Gartrell's 243 coaching wins are second only to Southwest Dekalb Legend Buck Godfrey's 273 wins on Dekalb County's All-Tie list. Stephenson High Alum, Marcus Jelks, assumes head coaching duties at 701 Stephenson Road after 8 years as head coach at Lithonia High School. Jelks is excited to return to his alma mater and lead the next generation of Jaguars.Ironically Stephenson will open the 2021 season on August 20 against Lithonia.