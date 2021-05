With the breaking of pandemic situations, stands a great concern of safety and life security. For that reason, doctors have advised to take proper care of health and hygiene. The hand sanitizers are getting to be an integral part of every ones living now days. But how far are these hand sanitizers safe to use. The fear of pandemic might have never made us think about the matter. So let’s stop a moment and stand thinking about it. Even though people take water and soap as an alternative to hand sanitizer, still how long can they carry that to their work place. So to make it more and more convenient, we can have our own home made hand sanitizers in our purse and pockets.