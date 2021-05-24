newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Baxter’s Tuhn claims state medal, two school records on blue oval

By Troy Hyde
Posted by 
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IoSrK_0a9bqQDE00

DES MOINES — Elie Tuhn had a strategy and stuck with it in both of her distance races at the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships.

The Baxter junior likes to get out fast and stay out in front as long as she can and she used that strategy to collect her first state medal and set two new school records in the process.

Tuhn opened the state track and field meet with an eighth-place finish in the Class 1A girls 3,000-meter run on Thursday and then capped her season with an 11th-place tally in the 1,500 on Saturday.

“It was a really cool experience and it feels really good to earn that state medal,” Tuhn said. “I wanted to get out fast and try to stay out front.”

Sophomore Mandee Selover also competed in her first state meet and finished 18th in the long jump on Thursday.

“We are very proud of Elie and Mandee for their accomplishments,” Baxter girls track and field coach Jason Aker said. “We asked a lot of Mandee and Elie this year and they score a lot of points for our team and they got stronger each meet and improved in their performances.”

Tuhn ran up front for most of the 3,000 race. She even led for some of one lap. She couldn’t hold her position in the front pack but didn’t fall back enough to lose the medal.

Her eighth-place time was clocked in a season-best 11 minutes, 16.47 seconds. Tuhn’s time was a personal-best by more than 11 seconds and it set a new school record.

“I got out fast because I know there are a lot of really good kicks in this race,” Tuhn said. “I tried not to get boxed in.”

Tuhn stepped back onto the blue oval on Saturday and competed in the 1,500 in a downpour.

That didn’t stop her from setting a new personal-best time and a new school record in the event. She had a career-best time of 5:17.44 in 11th.

“The conditions at state were less than ideal,” Aker said. “Elie likes to run in the rain and the cool conditions and steady rain in the 3,000 played in her favor. The 1,500 was maybe a little more rain than she would have asked for. She still ran great.”

Selover finished 18th in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 7 1/4 inches. Her first leap covered 14-4 1/4 and she scratched on her final attempt.

“Mandee did a nice job jumping,” Aker said. “In the rain and soggy conditions, she had a couple of nice jumps. Unfortunately, they weren’t far enough to make finals. She’s only a sophomore. She will be back.”

Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
243
Followers
134
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Baxter, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Junior High School#State Championships#Baxter Girls#State Medal#Races#Coach Jason Aker#Likes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Iowa Statektwb.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Iowa Stateswimswam.com

Iowa Football Coaches Did Not Take Pay Cuts As Previously Announced

In June of 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic threatening college revenues, University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced that he and several high-profile coaches including head football coach Kirk Ferentz would be taking voluntary pay reductions. The story is significant to swimming fans because in between those two pieces...
Baxter, IAPosted by
Newton Daily News

Heer leads Baxter boys to seventh at ISC meet

MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT — Rory Heer collected the lone individual win and scored 30 percent of the Bolts’ team points during the Iowa Star Conference track and field meet on Thursday. The Baxter boys scored 59.5 points and finished seventh in the 13-team field. The Bolts trailed Janesville by a half-point...
Baxter, IAPosted by
Newton Daily News

Baxter golfers split dual with Colo-NESCO

COLO — Allison Colyn won meet medalist for the first time in her career on Monday as the Baxter girls golf team downed Colo-NESCO by three shots at Twin Anchors Golf Club. Three Bolts turned in personal-best scores and that was enough to defeat the Royals 235-238. In the boys...
Baxter, IAPosted by
Newton Daily News

Backus, Padget lead Baxter golfers at GMG

CONRAD — Corryn Padget and Zach Backus were both third overall during a road triangular on Tuesday at Oakwood Golf Course. Padget’s personal-best score finish helped Baxter’s girls golf team take second against host GMG and Colo-NESCO. Backus shot a 48 but the Bolts were third in the three-team field.