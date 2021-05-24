Baxter’s Tuhn claims state medal, two school records on blue oval

DES MOINES — Elie Tuhn had a strategy and stuck with it in both of her distance races at the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships.

The Baxter junior likes to get out fast and stay out in front as long as she can and she used that strategy to collect her first state medal and set two new school records in the process.

Tuhn opened the state track and field meet with an eighth-place finish in the Class 1A girls 3,000-meter run on Thursday and then capped her season with an 11th-place tally in the 1,500 on Saturday.

“It was a really cool experience and it feels really good to earn that state medal,” Tuhn said. “I wanted to get out fast and try to stay out front.”

Sophomore Mandee Selover also competed in her first state meet and finished 18th in the long jump on Thursday.

“We are very proud of Elie and Mandee for their accomplishments,” Baxter girls track and field coach Jason Aker said. “We asked a lot of Mandee and Elie this year and they score a lot of points for our team and they got stronger each meet and improved in their performances.”

Tuhn ran up front for most of the 3,000 race. She even led for some of one lap. She couldn’t hold her position in the front pack but didn’t fall back enough to lose the medal.

Her eighth-place time was clocked in a season-best 11 minutes, 16.47 seconds. Tuhn’s time was a personal-best by more than 11 seconds and it set a new school record.

“I got out fast because I know there are a lot of really good kicks in this race,” Tuhn said. “I tried not to get boxed in.”

Tuhn stepped back onto the blue oval on Saturday and competed in the 1,500 in a downpour.

That didn’t stop her from setting a new personal-best time and a new school record in the event. She had a career-best time of 5:17.44 in 11th.

“The conditions at state were less than ideal,” Aker said. “Elie likes to run in the rain and the cool conditions and steady rain in the 3,000 played in her favor. The 1,500 was maybe a little more rain than she would have asked for. She still ran great.”

Selover finished 18th in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 7 1/4 inches. Her first leap covered 14-4 1/4 and she scratched on her final attempt.

“Mandee did a nice job jumping,” Aker said. “In the rain and soggy conditions, she had a couple of nice jumps. Unfortunately, they weren’t far enough to make finals. She’s only a sophomore. She will be back.”