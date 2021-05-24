Meet Jypsy

Many of us who adventure, hunt, camp, and hike in the outdoors have four-legged companions. They are as much a part of our family as our actual children, and we want to give them the best. A wonderful thing has been happening in the dog food/treat industry in the last decade or so, and that is acknowledging that we can do better for our pets by providing them with healthier, more nutritious, and sustainably-sound food choices. One company who has these thoughts near and dear to their mission is Farm Hounds. They reached out to us to see if we would like to try a sample of their products, and after conferring with my Board of Doggo Treat Directors (my two Pembroke Welsh Corgis), they confirmed that we’d love to give them a try! So, in this AllOutdoor Review, we take a look at a fresh, organic approach to dog treats offered by Farm Hounds to keep our pets happy and healthy. Let’s dive in!