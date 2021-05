FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County is on the cusp of signing contracts 30-years in the making. The County Commission voted at its May 11 work session to proceed with contracts with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that will allow the county to pull water from Lake Lanier. The action comes after decades of litigation in the “Water Wars” between Georgia, Alabama and Florida over water rights.