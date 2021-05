We're just over a month into the season and we've had three nine-inning no-hitters (four if you include Madison Bumgerner's seven-inning no-hitter)! In case you needed anymore of a reminder that pitching is ahead of hitting in 2021, this was it. Not to take anything away from John Means. I just always thought of no-hitters as something that happened once, maybe twice per season. Nonetheless, you can read more about Means below.