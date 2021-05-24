newsbreak-logo
Dallas, TX

As employees return, Weitzman shows off newly renovated headquarters (Photos)

By Ryan Salchert
DFW Community News
 4 days ago
After more than a year of many employees working remotely, Weitzman is welcoming back its workforce and showing off its newly renovated headquarters. The full-service retail brokerage has transformed its 50,000-square-foot corporate office at 3102 Maple Avenue in Uptown Dallas. Covering multiple floors, the newly designed space features modern, clean-line architecture with an abundance of glass, light-toned millwork and large-format porcelain tiles. A new grand staircase constructed of quartz and glass is not only appealing to the eye but also brings connectivity between departments. The company says the new, modern environment was designed to reflect the evolution of Weitzman to a forward-thinking, collaborative team by bringing everyone together in a space they can be proud of.

DFW Community News

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

