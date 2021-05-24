UPDATE - Town Park Pool

The Seven Fields Town Park Pool will be open from Saturday, May 29th through Monday May 31st from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Unfortunately, due to having only five lifeguards, the 2021 hours of operation will be Fridays through Sundays, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding regarding this matter. Borough Management will reevaluate pool operations periodically and reserves the right to make operational adjustments as needed for efficiency.