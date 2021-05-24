Cancel
Seven Fields, PA

UPDATE - Town Park Pool

 20 days ago

The Seven Fields Town Park Pool will be open from Saturday, May 29th through Monday May 31st from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Unfortunately, due to having only five lifeguards, the 2021 hours of operation will be Fridays through Sundays, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding regarding this matter. Borough Management will reevaluate pool operations periodically and reserves the right to make operational adjustments as needed for efficiency.

Seven Fields, PA
