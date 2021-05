Volunteer Maine, the state service commission, has opened registration for the spring session of the virtual Certificate in Management of Volunteers (CMV) 101 course. Developed and offered by Volunteer Maine, this course is designed for everyone responsible for designing, implementing, or sponsoring volunteer programs. As the basic course, it is built around the novice level Competencies for Managers of Volunteers. It also is a good refresher for anyone re-entering the field or individuals who expect to take on leadership roles in their communities or agencies.