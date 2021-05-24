China Action On Commodities And Crypto Featured

newsbreak-logo
China Action On Commodities And Crypto

Cover picture for the articleThe US dollar was firmer in the European morning after starting out with a softer bias in Asia Pacific turnover. The dollar-bloc currencies, sterling, and the Swiss franc were heavy, but ranges were narrow, and consolidation seemed to be the flavor of the day. Central and Eastern European currencies were...

Economyalbuquerquenews.net

China's debt clampdown raises risk of defaults

Beijing [China], May 27 (ANI): China's debt clampdown has raised the risk of a wave of defaults among the country's heavily indebted local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) for the first time, causing concern in financial markets. The central government has set a modest economic growth target of above 6 per...
StocksFinancial Times

Investors bet eurozone stock rally will gather steam as economy rebounds

Eurozone stocks have galloped higher this year and a growing chorus of investors is now betting on further gains as the bloc’s slower emergence from the coronavirus pandemic gathers pace. The MSCI EMU index of shares in eurozone companies has jumped almost 13 per cent since the end of last...
EconomyBloomberg

China Eases Offshore Funding Limit for Foreign Banks

China’s central bank raised the limit on how much smaller lenders and foreign banks operating in the country can borrow offshore, a move that will ease a funding shortfall and give a push to expansion plans for firms such as HSBC Holdings Plc. Their ability to borrow outside of China...
BusinessThe Daily Star

China, India buying adds support to bullish gold narrative

Gold has snuck back on to the radar screens of investors thanks to increased concern about inflation pressures, but the precious metal also appears to be getting a boost from renewed interest from the top two physical buyers, China and India. Spot gold failed to hold levels above $1,900 an...
Economyajot.com

World faces longer supply shortage as China’s factories squeezed

Eric Li’s factory making glass lampshades for companies including Home Depot Inc. is being stretched to its limits with sales doubling their pre-pandemic level. But like many Chinese manufacturers, he doesn’t plan to expand operations—a reticence that could slow the pace of China’s economic growth this year and prolong a shortage of goods being felt around the world as demand picks up.
EconomyBloomberg

EU Watchdogs, Greener Economy, China-U.S. Trade Talk: Eco Day

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:. Top banking watchdogs are warning European Union lenders to stop resisting new rules or risk...
ChinaThe Jewish Press

How Dangerous Is China? An Interview with China Expert Gordon Chang

To many Americans, China is an exotic place, rich in history, and filled with industrious workers. Although China is run by a communist regime, many – perhaps most – Americans regard as perfectly harmless. Over the last decade or so, however, several experts have been warning that this attitude is...
Industryarcamax.com

Highest price ever for every major commodity

Prices for nearly every natural commodity have grown over the past year, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic's effect on the economy. Sugar costs grew by 54%, soybeans by 83%, and corn by more than 100%. Commodity prices rise and fall along with supply and demand. The past year stirred up a perfect storm with the shutdown of the economy, supply chain issues and manufacturing plant closures all occurring at the same time. Now that the economy appears to be reemerging, will there be a settling of commodity prices, or will they continue to gain steam and grow?
Public HealthBloomberg

Swiss Watch Exports Recover to Pre-Covid Levels on China, U.S.

Swiss watch exports are returning to pre-pandemic levels after their biggest annual slump since the financial crisis, boosted by demand in China and the U.S. Shipments rose 2% to 1.8 billion francs ($2 billion) in April compared with the same month in 2019, according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. Exports started to recover in March.
MarketsForbes

Crypto Buyers Should Beware China’s Authorities And The Fed

After posting staggering returns from mid-2020, prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies have fallen by about one third in recent weeks. The price declines have resulted in more than $1 trillion in market value being wiped out in just two weeks. The sell-off began with Elon Musk’s remark...
Economywibqam.com

Shanghai Futures Exchange to curb ‘unreasonable’ price swings – chairman

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shanghai Futures Exchange said on Wednesday it would “vigorously investigate abnormal transactions” and curb unreasonable price swings amid recent large moves in commodities prices in China. This comes on the heels of the state planner saying it would strengthen price controls on major commodities in its five-year...
StocksCNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; Xiaomi shares in Hong Kong surge more than 3%

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday as investors reacted to the release of Chinese industrial profits data for April. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.18% to close at 29,113.20. Shares of Xiaomi in Hong Kong jumped 3.2% on Thursday after the Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday reported a nearly 55% surge in its first quarter revenue as compared with the same period a year earlier.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks jump nearly 3%, dovish Fed boosts Asian currencies

* Philippine stocks set for best day since Feb. 1 * S. Korean won, Taiwan dlr lead gains * Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand closed By Arundhati Dutta May 26 (Reuters) - Philippine shares were headed for their best day in nearly four months on Wednesday, with much of the region being closed for a holiday, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish stance on rates boosted Asia's emerging currencies. The South Korean won led the region's gains with a 0.5% rise, followed by the Taiwan dollar, up 0.3%, as the dollar wallowed around January lows. U.S. Federal Reserve officials continued to insist on Tuesday that monetary policy would stay accommodative despite inflationary pressures, weighing on the dollar and U.S. Treasuries. [USN?] The Philippine benchmark index surged 2.9%, its biggest intraday jump since Feb. 1. Large cap industrial and real estate stocks drove most of the gains, with Megaworld Corp adding 2%, while Ayala Corp jumping 3.2%. Philippine equities are the worst hit across Asia so far this year, down nearly 11% in 2021 as of last close. Neighbouring Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand markets were closed for a holiday. Stocks in Taiwan edged higher, while South Korean shares dipped. Bank of Korea's rate decision is expected on Thursday, where it is seen keeping interest rates at record lows for the rest of 2021 to combat COVID-19 uncertainties and worries about financial imbalances offset signs of a broader economic recovery. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Industrial and real estate sectors drive Philippine shares higher **Philippine 10-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 3.951%P Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0706 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.09 -5.16 <.N2 #VALUE #VALUE 25> ! ! China.
Industryeconomies.com

Commodities News

Economies.com provides the latest news and fundamental analysis about Commodities. In this section you may read about all the international economic and political events affecting the commodities rates such as the Precious Metals (Gold, Silver, etc) as well as Crude Oil, Brent Oil, Platinum etc. Oil prices rose on Thursday,...