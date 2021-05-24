‘Sopranos Sessions’ to Help Viewers Dissect Storyline of Hit HBO Series
Ahead of the September theatrical release of "Many Saints of Newark," the prequel to HBO’s hit show "The Sopranos," fans of the show can get a chance to analyze the original classic through a three-part docuseries titled "Sopranos Sessions," in theaters now. Director Kristian Fraga spoke to Cheddar about how the movies are a way for fans to dissect the mob drama at even deeper levels than ever before. Ironically, Fraga noted that he hadn't been much of a fan during the time that series originally aired, but through developing each session with critics, former cast members, and creator David Chase, the director feels that both die-hard and casual fans alike will be able to explore the show through a unique lens.cheddar.com