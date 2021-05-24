Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Sopranos Sessions’ to Help Viewers Dissect Storyline of Hit HBO Series

cheddar.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the September theatrical release of "Many Saints of Newark," the prequel to HBO’s hit show "The Sopranos," fans of the show can get a chance to analyze the original classic through a three-part docuseries titled "Sopranos Sessions," in theaters now. Director Kristian Fraga spoke to Cheddar about how the movies are a way for fans to dissect the mob drama at even deeper levels than ever before. Ironically, Fraga noted that he hadn't been much of a fan during the time that series originally aired, but through developing each session with critics, former cast members, and creator David Chase, the director feels that both die-hard and casual fans alike will be able to explore the show through a unique lens.

cheddar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#The Sopranos#Hbo#Drama#Show Time#Sopranos Sessions#Cheddar#Sopranos Sessions#Theatrical Release#Creator David Chase#Cast Members#Theaters#Critics#Saints#Director Kristian Fraga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videosfilmdaily.co

The ‘Harry Potter’ film series returns to HBO Max: Why did it leave?

The Harry Potter film series sparked a generation filled with young children expecting letters straight from Hogwarts in their mailboxes on the day of their eleventh birthdays. Unfortunately, we’ve all discovered soon enough we were nothing but Muggles. While you may still be slightly annoyed that you weren’t destined to be a wizard, we can all at least revisit and vicariously live out a life of magic through the Harry Potter film series.
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

Sophie Turner Joins 'The Staircase' Series at HBO Max

Turner joins previously announced cast members Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, and Rosemarie DeWitt. The eight-episode series is based on the docuseries of the same name as well as various books and reports about the case of Michael Peterson (Firth), who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen (Collette), in 2001. He claimed she died after falling down the stairs at their home, but police suspected he bludgeoned her to death and staged the scene to look like an accident.
TV & Videosvisitnj.org

Sopranos Sessions: A Special Theatrical Triple Feature

A Night of Exclusive Cinema in Celebration of this Iconic TV Show. Sopranos Sessions: A Special Theatrical Triple Feature is an unforgettable cinema event offering fans of The Sopranos unique insights from the Critics, the Cast & the Creator about this epic, multi-award-winning series that is still regularly cited as being one of the best television series of all time.
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

TV Ratings: 'Mare of Easttown' Finale Is Most-Watched Episode of Any HBO Original Series on HBO Max

The May 30 finale of “Mare of Easttown” drew four million viewers across Memorial Day Weekend, with nearly three million viewers Sunday night on all HBO platforms, marking a series high for the WarnerMedia premium cabler’s linear and digital outlets. The series stars Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Winslet from creator Brad Ingelsby (“The Way Back”) with all episodes directed by Craig Zobel, who previously worked with HBO on “The Leftovers” and “Westworld.”
TV Serieswhatnerd.com

Why The Sopranos Is Still the Greatest TV Series Ever Made

We often recommend media and products we like. If you buy anything through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Since the turn of the millenium, the world of television has exploded to new heights. Audiences now expect a level of depth, complexity, and quality unlike ever before—and network executives demand impossible feats from their creative teams.
TV Series411mania.com

Director Hired For HBO Max Green Lantern Series

The Direct reports that Warner Bros. has hired Superman & Lois director Lee Toland Krieger to helm the upcoming Green Lantern series on HBO Max. As previously reported, the series will include multiple Green Lanterns, with Finn Wittrock playing Guy Gardner while Jeremy Irvine plays Alan Scott. There will also be a new female hero named Bree Jarta, but that role has yet to be cast. Scott’s storyline will take place in the 1940s while Garnder and Jarta’s happen in the 1980s. Meanwhile, it’s rumored that Sinestro will make an appearance in the show.
TV Seriesnerdist.com

THE STAIRCASE Dramatic Series Adaptation Coming to HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered a series adaptation of The Staircase by way of Annapurna Television. The 2004 docuseries, currently available on Netflix, follows the infamous murder trial of Michael Peterson. Interestingly, the documentary felt rather one-sided and focuses on his extended family and defense attorneys throughout the process. This new dramatic limited series promises a grade-A cast. Colin Firth stars the aforementioned Michael Peterson, with Toni Collette as the late Kathleen Peterson. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner joins the cast as the Petersons’ adopted daughter Margaret Ratliff.
TV SeriesSoap Opera Digest

Soap Alums Join HBO Series

Michael Park (ex-Jack, AS THE WORLD TURNS) and Jaime Ray Newman (ex-Kristina, GH) have been cast on the the HBO series, THE TIME TRAVELER’S WIFE. Park will be playing Philip Abshire while Newman will be playing his wife, Lucille. “Happy to share this news and look forward to bringing this wonderfully beautiful story to life!” Park tweeted.
TV Seriescineuropa.org

HBO Max producing the action series ¡García!

HBO Max (which will reach European shores in the coming months) is producing the series ¡García!, based on the graphic novel by Santiago García and Luis Bustos (the former is also the co-writer of The Neighbor. [. +. ]. , a comic book brought to the big screen by Nacho...
TV & VideosPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Animated Series Coming to HBO Max

Every child of the 1980s remembers Garbage Pail Kids, the gross, hilarious trading cards that became as ubiquitous on school playgrounds as freeze tag and conversations about whether square or round cafeteria pizza was the superior lunch food. (By the way: Square, obviously.) The collectible cards and their colorful (and slightly horrifying) characters have made a comeback in recent years, with new annual series of cards from Topps. The next step for the kids of the garbage pail: An animated TV series on HBO Max.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Mare of Easttown: Season Two? Could the HBO TV Series Return?

The Mare of Easttown series aired its finale on Sunday night and some viewers are wondering if they could see more of Mare’s story in a second season. HBO advertised the drama as a limited series but other shows have been labeled that way and returned for more. Brad Ingelsby,...
MinoritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

King Princess, Soccer Mommy to Appear in HBO Max Pride Concert Series

HBO Max has announced their Shine On spotlight page for Pride Month 2021, which includes an exclusive concert series on the streaming service. Produced by HBO’s Human by Orientation, the concert series will feature musical performances by King Princess, Vincint, Raveena, Soccer Mommy, and MUNA, along with comedy specials from Meg Stalter, Ashley Ray, and more.
TV Seriesunherd.com

Tony Soprano: villain or victim?

The Sopranos is back. Since lockdown started, viewership jumped by 179%, while one of the most popular podcasts of the Covid era has been “Talking Sopranos”, featuring Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, who played Christopher Moltisanti and Bobby Baccalieri respectively. This second life of the acclaimed HBO series, which ran...
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Full Bloom: Season Two; HBO Max Floral Competition Series Returns

Full Bloom is returning to HBO Max this week. Season two of the floral competition series will premiere on June 10 and a poster and trailer have been released. Simon Lycett, Elizabeth Cronin, and Maurice Harris host and judge the competition series. HBO Max revealed more about the series in...
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For HBO Max STARSTRUCK Series

HBO Max has released these official key art and trailer for STARSTRUCK which debuts June 10 On HBO Max. The Max Original series STARSTRUCK, from comedian Rose Matafeo (“Baby Done,” “Horndog”), will debut on JUNE 10. The romantic comedy, hailed by Glamour magazine as “deeply funny”, and Elle magazine as “electric” is co-written by Matafeo and Alice Snedden, and produced by Avalon. STARSTRUCK follows Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after-the-night-before when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with famous movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel). What she thought would become an amusing anecdote soon turns into something more, as the couple realize they can’t keep away from each other. The ensemble cast also includes Sindhu Vee, Emma Sidi and Minnie Driver (“Good Will Hunting”).
TV & VideosBoxing Scene

The Kings: Compelling Series Will Leave Viewers Wanting to Binge

Every decade of American life seems to get another life in US popular culture. In the 1970s, “American Graffiti,” “Happy Days,” and “Grease” were just some of the nostalgia trips taken to the 1950s followed later by more critical fare. The 1960s continues to be rehashed, for good and ill.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Rick And Morty Helped Loki's Head Writer Craft The Complicated MCU Storyline For Disney+

The filmmakers behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe have spent more than a decade working out how best to introduce wild sci-fi concepts to mass audiences, but even still the upcoming Loki series can be seen as a horse of a different color. After all, the new Disney+ original is taking on the task of introducing the Time Variance Authority, and the existence of that particular organization effectively rearranges the notion of how reality functions. It’s a big idea to tackle, but one big asset to head writer Michael Waldron in taking on the challenge was his work on another mind-expanding genre series: Rick And Morty.