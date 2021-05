Tourism is ramping up in Puerto Rico, with several changes to its Covid-19 travel guidelines going into effect this week. For starters, all local curfews in effect since March 2020 have been lifted as of Monday, May 24, 2021, and thanks to a recent Executive Order, as of Tuesday, May 25, 2021, fully vaccinated domestic travelers can upload their Covid-19 vaccination card instead of showing proof of negative Covid-19 PCR molecular test results before entering. Also starting May 25, 2021: those who aren’t vaccinated or are arriving from other countries will be allowed to provide negative results from either a Covid-19 PCR molecular test or a rapid antigen test.