When it comes to philosophies toward life insurance, there’s a pretty wide spectrum of views among advisors. At one end of the spectrum, there’s the “buy term and invest the difference” approach, where savings and insurance are viewed as entirely separate endeavors, such that it’s almost never desirable to have any savings component associated with insurance. At the other end of the spectrum is the approach that the tax preferences of life insurance can also be a direct support to savings, such that permanent cash value life insurance becomes someone’s first (and sometimes only) form of investment.