After the release of his latest EP, San Diego-based artist Josh Taylor has whipped up a mix to guide everyone to a state of techno bliss. As an active member of the dance music scene in San Diego, Josh Taylor has become known over the years for throwing down some fantastic performances and curating nights that are memorable. Whether he’s taking the stage at venues like Spin in support of true trance legends or spinning house and techno at clubs like Bang Bang, it’s a surefire bet that the set will be filled with highly curated tunes.