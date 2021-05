Today, Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued an Attorney General’s Opinion that bans critical race theory programs from being taught in Montana schools. The AGO, which carries the weight of law in Montana, was issued after a request from Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. Knudsen says that, “…much of the training and programming done in the name of ‘antiracism’ perpetuates and glorifies racial stereotype and division in a way that violates the law.