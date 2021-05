As the NFL season kicks off with off-season workouts, Bills mafia members already should have a chip on their shoulder heading into the season. If you ever been inside the stadium during a Bills game, you know that the Bills fans aka Mafia can be loud. Of course, Bills Mafia is more known for its antics outside the stadium before the game too. It seems those antics have led the Bills mafia to drop in a new ranking of all the NFL team fanbases.