Boise, ID

Micron Center for Materials Research wins Excellence in Sustainability award

boisestate.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Micron Center for Materials Research building was recognized for Excellence in Sustainability in the 2021 Building Excellence Awards presented by the City of Boise. Each year the city partners with Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) of Idaho to recognize organizations, businesses and individuals that built a new building or completed a building remodel that made Boise safer, more accessible to citizens, featured a unique design or was environmentally sustainable.

www.boisestate.edu
Boise, IDboisedev.com

Boise State’s Venture College launches new entrepreneurship program

Boise State University’s Venture College will offer a new four-week program for entrepreneurs. Idaho I-Corps Ignite is an all-discipline program for post-doctoral, graduate students, and faculty at higher education institutions who are interested in entrepreneurship. Program applications are due by May 19, 2021. The Venture College will offer participants a stipend.
Boise, IDboisedev.com

More housing, more places: Early Boise zoning rewrite draft proposes increased density city-wide

An early look at Boise’s proposed revamped zoning code shows a revamp that would allow more housing in more neighborhoods. Earlier this month, the City of Boise released a draft of the first of three parts of its rewritten zoning code as part of a multi-year process to build the code from the ground up for the first time in decades. The process began under former Mayor Dave Bieter and continues under Mayor Lauren McLean with the assistance of national land-use consulting firm Clarion Associates.
Boise, IDIdaho Statesman

Amid widespread housing deficit, 11 new affordable homes are coming to West Boise

An affordable housing nonprofit plans a 12-home development in West Boise. Leap Housing Solutions, which operates in the Treasure Valley, conceived the Whitney Commons development on Shamrock Avenue. Its residents will purchase homes without buying the land underneath them in an arrangement similar to a community land trust that is designed to keep the property affordable in perpetuity.
Idaho StatePosted by
TheStreet

It's Time To Celebrate The Students! Idaho Virtual Academy Class Of 2021 Are Ready To Move Forward

After a school year like no other, Idaho Virtual Academy ( IDVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2002, will celebrate its graduates with one virtual commencement ceremony and three regional in-person ceremonies throughout the state for students and families that would like to attend. One of the ceremonies is a unique "Drive-In" theatre style experience, held at the MotorVu Drive In, in Idaho Falls on May 18 th at 8pm.
Idaho Stateupr.org

'Unintended Consequences' Of Ending Pandemic Unemployment In Idaho

Gov. Brad Little announced last week he will pull Idaho out of the federal unemployment programs that have provided enhanced benefits to people who lost jobs during the pandemic. Little said employers are struggling to find workers because some are making more money on unemployment, citing a federal program that...
Boise, IDbuildidaho.com

Four Changes That Are Driving New Homes in Boise, Idaho

Real estate is a dynamic, wide-ranging industry—investing, development, new construction, multi-family, residential single family, apartments, and other niches. It is always evolving and there are two spectrums: buyers and sellers. We have all seen the change that has happened over the last 14 months. You have probably read several articles...
Boise, IDPosted by
Big Country News

New Law Clarifies IDFG Ability to Enforce Motorized Travel Restrictions on Large Tract Access Properties

BOISE - In 2019 Idaho Department of Fish and Game partnered with Potlatch Deltic and the North Idaho Forest Group on the Large Tracts program in which over 900,000 acres of private timber lands were opened for hunting, fishing, trapping, wildlife viewing, hiking, and recreation. Additionally IDFG’s Access Yes! program currently has over 90 participating private landowners involved providing access to over 270,000 acres of private lands and 370,000 acres of public lands.
Boise, IDkoze.com

Boise lifts mask requirement, stops restricting crowd sizes

The city of Boise has lifted its mask requirement, but city officials say they’ll still work with businesses that choose to require masks on private property during the coronavirus pandemic. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean made the announcement Friday, one day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended...
Boise, IDPost Register

National nonprofit invests $50,000 in Idaho Humane Society

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A nonprofit that invests nationally in animal organizations granted $50,000 to the Idaho Humane Society. IHS announced on Monday that Petco Love gave the grant investment to support lifesaving work that is done for Treasure Valley animals. “We are extremely grateful for this critical support from...
Ada County, IDidahoednews.org

Civic engagement and two daughters fuel parent to launch mask-optional campaign

It was impossible to not notice the sea of canary yellow shirts with matching yellow cloth masks during the May 11 meeting of the West Ada School Board. With the discussion topic regarding the mask mandate that evening, nearly 100 parents in the district filled the board’s chamber on the second floor of Renaissance High School, so much so that there was a viewing area in the side corridor for overflow attendees.
Idaho StatePost Register

IDHW, Empower Idaho support group series highlights pandemic resilience strategies

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW), in conjunction with Empower Idaho, announced a series of virtual interactive support groups for all Idahoans interested in learning how to cope with the challenges and stress of a year of COVID-19. “This is a chance for Idahoans to connect and maybe even make new friends while exchanging ideas and learning from each other after a year of COVID. We can learn from reflecting upon the experiences of the past year and hopefully gain strength from each other in this series," said Alacia Handy, who works for the Division of Behavioral Health said.
Ada County, IDboiseguardian.com

Whaddya Want At Fair Grounds?

Ada County officials are doing yet another opinion poll on what folks want at the Fair Grounds (Western Idaho Fair, Les Bois Race Track) at Chinden and Glenwood. They are seeking COMMENTS on the county website where there is a banner announcement. The GUARDIAN has made no secret of our...
Boise, IDboisedev.com

City of Boise set to add 14,000 tons of composting capacity next year

Boise’s compost operation is about to get bigger. By popular demand, the City of Boise is planning a 7.8-acre expansion of the city’s composting facility at its farm off of Cloverdale Road south of the city. This project will allow the city to keep up with the growing influx of kitchen scraps and yard clippings Boiseans are filling their green-lidded carts with instead of sending it to the Ada County Landfill.
Idaho StateKIVI-TV

Ada County asking for input on the future of Expo Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County is asking for public input on the future of Expo Idaho. The survey is available now on the Ada County website and ends on June 11. The survey asks general questions about the grounds, including if you or your family has been to any events, like the Western Idaho Fair, in recent years. It also asks if people like the current location of the fair and Expo Idaho.