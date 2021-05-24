Micron Center for Materials Research wins Excellence in Sustainability award
The Micron Center for Materials Research building was recognized for Excellence in Sustainability in the 2021 Building Excellence Awards presented by the City of Boise. Each year the city partners with Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) of Idaho to recognize organizations, businesses and individuals that built a new building or completed a building remodel that made Boise safer, more accessible to citizens, featured a unique design or was environmentally sustainable.www.boisestate.edu