When the Leafs face the Canadiens on Thursday night, they will ice a new-look lineup that includes a player that is set to make his debut with the Blue and White:. Stefan Noesen was acquired in the Nick Foligno trade near the trade deadline and has primarily been skating with the team since clearing quarantine protocols. He figures to be a serviceable bottom-six forward who will slot in should there be injuries the rest of the way. This opportunity came about due to Foligno’s injury that will keep him out of the lineup for the time being (more on that later). Noesen has played five games with the Sharks this season and has yet to record a point.