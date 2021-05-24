A New Way To Tell if a Company Is Truly Product-Led

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. I have a friend who created an amazing company that he eventually sold for nine figures. Then, he had to watch the buyer drive it into the ground. What that did to my friend’s heart felt like death — and for the business, it was. Although he walked away with a big check, that money was tainted by the destruction thereafter. Business transactions such as this one happen when owners and founders looking to sell their companies underestimate the power of telling a great story.