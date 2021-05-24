A New Way To Tell if a Company Is Truly Product-Led
Product-led growth (PLG) has emerged as the buzzword of 2021. In OpenView’s 2020 SaaS benchmarks, we pointed out that public markets were starting to take notice of product-led companies. The companies on OpenView’s PLG index traded at a 50% revenue multiple premium to their SaaS peers, with the valuation gap widening over the course of the year. Buoyed by the siren call of premium valuations, investors and operators alike started to take PLG seriously.openviewpartners.com