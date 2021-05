Funeral Services for Ruth Ellen Sinness Haugland, 92, who passed away in the care of her loving family on June 5, 2020 will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Advent in Devils Lake. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 5 until 6:30 p.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake.