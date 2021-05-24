newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ruh-Roh, Raggy!: “Scoob!”, “Army of the Dead,” and “Dream Horse”

By Mike Schulz
rcreader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the few professional perks to the pandemic hitting when it did was that I had an excellent excuse to avoid reviewing several spring-of-2020 titles I was quietly dreading, among them the computer-animated Scoob!, an update on the numerous Scooby-Doo series I didn't enjoy even as a kid. (I swear I wasn't born a grouchy 52-year-old, but amidst the corny options of Saturday-morning TV in the 1970s, the adventures of this talking canine and his human Mystery Inc. crew always struck grade-school me as stupid.) As if to punish me for my relief, however, director Tony Cervone's movie – which is also currently streaming on HBO Max – opened this past weekend at both local cineplexes and both area drive-ins, all but forcing me to finally cave and watch the damn thing. So I did. It was actually pretty good. I suppose I had that coming.

www.rcreader.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Spielberg
Person
Tig Notaro
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Toni Collette
Person
Damian Lewis
Person
Shaggy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Of The Dead#Dark Horse#Living Dead#Halloween#Dark Humor#Aliens#Mystery Inc#The Falcon Force#The Blue Falcon#Wikipedia#Cerberus#Justice League#Dream Horse#Zombie Head#Macabre Humor#Adventures#Flesh Devouring Creatures#Scooby Snacks#Legit Laughs#Backstory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Army of the Dead

Dave Bautista on ‘Army of the Dead’ and Getting the ‘Knives Out 2’ Call from Rian Johnson. Dave Bautista has been playing his cards right, and his increasingly impressive body of work proves it. Returning to the screen in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, Bautista stars as Scott Ward…
Moviescommonsensemedia.org

Dream Horse

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Underdog sports movies are always crowd-pleasers, and this one doesn't disappoint. Yes, Dream Horse is somewhat predictable, but so are most movies in the genre. And by confronting issues of (literal) breeding and social class, it helps ensure that audiences root for the unlikely champion. If racism is the defining plague of American history, then classism is the United Kingdom equivalent. So it's particularly notable that Jan and her syndicate are a humble lot of horse owners, villagers who work blue-collar and service industry jobs (with the exception of Howard). These aren't folks who ever imagined rubbing elbows with landed, titled gentry in owners' boxes, but that's where they find themselves, even if it's with a bag of smuggled beer cans ("Welsh champagne," someone yells). Director Euros Lyn (best known for his stellar British TV work like Doctor Who, Happy Valley, and Broadchurch) doesn't delve deeply into the syndicate members' personal lives, focusing primarily on Jan's desire to love and protect Dream Alliance after Rewbell's death.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Army of the Dead cast: who is in the Netflix movie Army of the Dead?

Army of the Dead is the latest film from director Zack Snyder whose output has been in the news a lot. In fact, his Justice League director’s cut was so popular that it hit HBO Max, despite the original movie coming out four years earlier. But he’s written and directed another brand new movie, and some are hoping it will become a franchise in its own right.
Movieswhereyat.com

Film Review: Army of the Dead

There's a good film lurking somewhere within Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead (at Prytania Canal Place from May 14 before premiering on Netflix May 21). The premise of a team of thieves breaking into a casino vault in a quarantined, zombie-filled Las Vegas could make for a nifty thriller, something an in-their-primes George Romero or John Carpenter could have knocked out of the park. However, Army of the Dead is a frustrating film with flashes of potential.
AnimalsBBC

Dream Alliance: Hollywood tells 'fairytale' horse story

Despite everything that has happened to Jan Vokes since she came up with the idea of raising a race horse on her allotment near Blackwood 20-years-ago, the surprises keep coming. "My father was a coal miner, and I was born and bred in a little village just up the road...
MoviesTimes Leader

Review: Empty nest, full stable in Wales drama ‘Dream Horse’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The based-on-a-true-story “Dream Horse,” about a Welsh bartender who turns unlikely race horse breeder, is a feel-good movie that’s a little too heavy on the “feel-good” to really do the trick. But as with all long shots that pay off, “Dream...
Moviesasumetech.com

Army of the Dead release: Is Army of the Dead coming out in cinemas?

Army of the Dead is coming out on May 21, with fans keen to see what Zack Snyder has to offer after his successful cut of Justice League was released on HBO Max. Given he has also signed on to work on an Army of the Dead universe, this film will hopefully be the start of something great. So will fans be able to see this movie on the biggest screen possible?
MoviesDerrick

Movie review: 'Dream Horse' resonates with warm sense of humor and heart

What’s in a name? For the plucky Welsh racehorse Dream Alliance, well, a lot. His mighty moniker reflects the big dreams of his unlikely owners, a syndicate of working-class folks from a tiny Welsh coal mining village. Based on a true story, “Dream Horse” depicts the unlikely and amazing tale of Jan Vokes (played here by Toni Collette) who rallies her community to pitch in a few pounds a week and make a go of it in the high-stakes, high-class world of racehorses. In the rousing, inspirational “Dream Horse,” one remarkable colt allows an entire community to find a connection with each other that seems long lost.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Dream Horse (2021)

Starring Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Nicholas Farrell, Siân Phillips, Karl Johnson, Peter Davison, Raj Paul, Katherine Jenkins, Darren Evans, Anthony O’Donnell, Di Botcher, Alan David, Alex Jordan, Rhys Horler, and Asheq Akhtar. SYNOPSIS:. Dream Alliance is an unlikely racehorse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes....
Moviesillinoisnewstoday.com

“Dream Horse” Review: Adorable movie runs a solid but familiar track

No breathtaking stretch runs can be seen in “Dream Horse”. Nor will you encounter the tragic moment when a beautiful creature is injured in a truck and has to be defeated. Colorful townspeople, a sequence where everyone gathers around the TV to cheer on local favorites in a large race, a moment of quiet movement between a long-married couple who still loves each other, like “Rocky” There is no thrill. Underdog pulls off unimaginable upset.
MoviesBoston Globe

Toni Collette has the reins well in hand in ‘Dream Horse’

For proof of how a gifted performer can lift a middling property to the next level, look no further than “Dream Horse,” a British racing drama arriving in theaters this week and on VOD June 11. The movie also makes a case for casting against type. In what may be the dowdiest, most plainspoken role of a mercurial career, Toni Collette plays Jan Vokes, a small-town Welsh grocery clerk who corralled 22 of her fellow villagers into buying a brood mare and raising a prize-winning racehorse. The film is based on a true story, and it’s awfully mild, but Collette gives it a humble yet passionate intensity that makes it stick to the ribs.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Toni Collette elevates the formulaic but feel-good racehorse movie 'Dream Horse'

Based on a true story, "Dream Horse" is a straightforward and unfussy feel-good drama about a group of ordinary people from a small Welsh town who decide to inject a little zest (and the risk of financial ruin) into their humdrum lives by breeding a racehorse, although none of them has the slightest experience in the field. Improbably, the stallion - named Dream Alliance for the motley assortment of naive and starry-eyed nobodies who form a syndicate to financially support, raise and race him - manages to do better than anyone could have imagined.
Movieskkfi.org

Freeze Frame: “Army of the Dead” (R), “Dream Horse” (PG), “Four Good Days” (R)

You can always expect dynamic visuals and plenty of breakneck action from filmmaker Zach Snyder. You can also expect his movies to be overblown, self-indulgent and overlong. “Army of the Dead” is no exception. Dave Bautista stars in this grisly and bloody hybrid movie that plays like “Ocean’s 11” meets “World War Z.” After an alien spreads a zombie infection that infests Las Vegas, a ragtag group of thieves attempts to break into a casino vault and make off with a fortune before they become zombie food. The whole affair is silly, illogical and lacks obligatory humor. But if two-and-a-half hours of visceral gore sounds appealing to you, then by all means, sign up for “Army of the Dead.”
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

'Dream Horse' will have you hooked until the finish line

Underdog race horse movie "Dream Horse" is like every other underdog race horse movie you have ever seen. But it's not like you've watched so many of them, and its cast and its particulars make it fun and worth seeing. You may remember that Jonathan Swift's great fictional adventurer Lemuel Gulliver preferred the company of horses to that of human beings, and real-life-based tale "Dream Horse" will reinforce that opinion.