May 8: Roseau/Lake of the Woods Sportsman Club fish fry and membership drive, 4 to 8 p.m., Warroad Eagles Club-Aerie 4195, Warroad, Minn. Raffles, games, door prizes for members. Single, family and ATVAM (All Terrain Vehicle Association of Minnesota) memberships available. Meals $15 per person, $8 for 12 and younger.