David Kraft

On May 5, 2021, David Anthony Kraft was out surveying his vast kingdom at the top of Screamer Mountain in Clayton, Ga. when he heard the most villainous laughter. Having written some of the classic stories during the Bronze Age of Comics at Marvel, worked as a rock journalist covering groups such as Rush and KISS, and even doing scripting stints in TV (Gem and the Holograms, GI Joe, Street Fighter) and at DC (just to name a few), David was well-versed in the nefarious. He had been an avid reader of “monster books” as a child and had even sold monster stories of his own to his good friend Jim Salicrup (Tales From The Crypt) and Amazing Stories. So, yeah…he knew a villain when he heard one.