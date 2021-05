When it comes to India, social distancing is a moo point (yes, it’s a joey reference). I had gone to get the jab and distance was not even remotely in my periphery. We stood in the line, all close to each other but I managed to keep some distance. And then the nurse called us upstairs and for a moment there, I felt the pandemic was over. Nobody bothered but thankfully, nobody coughed either. So if people cannot understand space and boundaries, even when their life is at stake, I don’t think otherwise they’d give two hoots about it. In fact, I feel it comes naturally to them. So whether your mother-in-law gossips or asks you too many personal questions, she isn’t trying to invade your space. She just doesn’t understand the need or the very concept of it.