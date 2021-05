What a four weeks it’s been! Back when I applied for studying library and information sciences I would’ve never expected I’d have a digital internship at a library in the USA. I’m so happy that I’ve gotten this opportunity to see how different, and yet the same, librarianship is all the way across the Atlantic Ocean. Even though there is an entire ocean - and a few hours - between us, I can definitely say I’ve learned a lot from the different librarians working at the Bozeman Public Library. We were able to attend some of the programmes online, like Brianna’s Learning Lunches and Barb’s Journaling Journey. We even managed to talk to Lois before she retired!